China issues notice to strengthen management of 'self media'
Published July 10, 2023
Updated July 10, 2023
BEIJING : China's cyberspace regulator on Monday mulled new rules to strengthen the management of "self media", which refers to accounts that publish news and information but are not government-run or state-approved.

Among the 13 rules, the regulator said China will regulate the sources of information regarding domestic and international current affairs, public policies and social events, as well as improving the management of multi-channel network institutions of "self media".

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

