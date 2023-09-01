Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China issues proposal to support consumption of new energy vehicles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China issues proposal to support consumption of new energy vehicles

Published September 1, 2023
Updated September 1, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : The Chinese government on Friday night announced proposals to further support expansion of new-energy vehicle (NEV) consumption.

According to the guideline, it targets to achieve vehicle sales of 27 million units in 2023, of which 9 million units will be new energy vehicles, representing a 30per cent increase from a year ago.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.