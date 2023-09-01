China issues proposal to support consumption of new energy vehicles
HONG KONG : The Chinese government on Friday night announced proposals to further support expansion of new-energy vehicle (NEV) consumption.
According to the guideline, it targets to achieve vehicle sales of 27 million units in 2023, of which 9 million units will be new energy vehicles, representing a 30per cent increase from a year ago.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Louise Heavens)
