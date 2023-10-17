Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China, Japan say their ships faced off near disputed islands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China, Japan say their ships faced off near disputed islands

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Chinese and Japanese coast guard ships have faced off in waters around disputed islands in the East China Sea, both countries said on Tuesday.

China said it drove away several Japanese vessels that "illegally" entered territorial waters on Monday around the islands, which it calls Diaoyu, and it urged Japan to stop all "illegal activities" in the area.

Japan controls the islands and calls them the Senkaku.

Japan's coast guard said in a press release it ordered two Chinese coast guard vessels to leave the waters around the islands and manoeuvred its ships to prevent them from approaching Japanese fishing boats.

The uninhabited area has long been a sticking point in ties between the two countries.

(Reporting by the Beijing newsroom, Farah Master and Tim Kelly in Tokyo; editing by Christian Schmollinger, Robert Birsel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.