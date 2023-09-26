Logo
China, Japan, South Korea to hold meeting of leaders at a time convenient for all
FILE PHOTO-Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
BEIJING : China, Japan and South Korea agreed on Tuesday to hold a summit among their leaders at a convenient time for all three countries, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The countries agreed that they should push forward new progress and make new contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity via trilateral cooperation, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news conference.

They also agreed to hold a meeting of foreign ministers in the coming months, Wang added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

