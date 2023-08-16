China to keep halogenated rubber anti-dumping duty until probe is over

BEIJING : China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday that it will continue to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of halogenated rubber originating in the United States, the European Union and Singapore from Sunday.

The tariffs will remain in place until the conclusion of a final anti-dumping investigation into the rubber, which is scheduled to end on Aug. 20, the ministry said in an announcement posted on its website.

The tariff rate on rubber imported from the United States will remain at 75.5per cent, from the EU at 27.4per cent-71.9per cent, and from Singapore at 23.1per cent-45.2per cent

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)