China lodges complaint to Philippines over 'trespassing' at disputed shoal
BEIJING : China's embassy in Manila said on Monday it had lodged stern representations to the Philippines over the "trespassing" of Philippine vessels at the disputed Second Thomas shoal in the South China Sea.
The embassy repeated China's call for the Philippines to stop "causing trouble and provocation" at sea and to end "groundless attacks and smearing" against China.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed)
