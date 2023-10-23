Logo
China lodges complaint to Philippines over 'trespassing' at disputed shoal
FILE PHOTO: A Philippine flagged boat is blocked by a China Coast Guard vessel during an incident that resulted in a collision between the two vessels, in the disputed waters of the South China Sea in this screen grab obtained from handout video released October 22, 2023. China Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
BEIJING : China's embassy in Manila said on Monday it had lodged stern representations to the Philippines over the "trespassing" of Philippine vessels at the disputed Second Thomas shoal in the South China Sea.

The embassy repeated China's call for the Philippines to stop "causing trouble and provocation" at sea and to end "groundless attacks and smearing" against China.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed)

