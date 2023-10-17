China lodges protest over Canadian plane, says it violated sovereignty

BEIJING : China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the Canadian military plane intercepted on Monday violated China's sovereignty and national security, and it has lodged solemn representations with Canada.

"A Canadian CP-140 aircraft illegally intruded into the airspace of Chiwei Yu, an island affiliated to China's Diaoyu Islands, seriously violating China's sovereignty and threatening China's national security," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing in response to a question.

The Lockheed CP-140 Aurora is a four-engined maritime patrol aircraft flown by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair said moves taken by Chinese fighter jets over international waters were unacceptable, dangerous and reckless.

Mao called the actions by Canada "provocative" and the

the Chinese military took necessary measures at the scene.

"The truth of the matter is that Canadian military aircraft travelled thousands of miles to China's doorstep to provoke trouble, and China dealt with it in accordance with the law and regulations," Mao said.

"The Canadian side should respect the objective facts and stop spreading false information."

Mao added that Canadian military aircraft have frequently approached China for reconnaissance and provocation.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Bernard Orr; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)