China to maintain anti-subsidy tariffs on potato starch from EU
Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
BEIJING : China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said it will maintain anti-subsidy tariffs on potato starch imported from the European Union (EU) for five years from Sept. 16, according to an announcement.

The tariffs, which range from 7.5per cent to 12.4per cent, have been in place since 2011 and were already extended in 2017, according to the announcement on the ministry's website.

If the tariffs were terminated, subsidies on imported EU potato starch may continue or recur, causing damage to China's potato starch industry, the ministry said in the announcement.

The tariffs apply to France's Roquette Freres, the Netherlands Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe, and Germany's Avebe Kartoffelstarkefabrik Prignitz/Wendland GmbH, among others.

Potato starch is used in the food processing industry.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Alison Williams and Christian Schmollinger)

