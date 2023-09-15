Logo
China to maintain communication, deepen exchanges on governance with Cambodia - state media
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet attends the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, 2023. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
BEIJING : China said it is willing to maintain regular strategic communication and deepen exchanges on governance with Cambodia, state media said on Friday after leaders of the two countries met.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Xi said China was willing to work with Cambodia on law enforcement and security cooperation and continue to crack down on cross-border crimes such as internet gambling and telecommunication fraud.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

