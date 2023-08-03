Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China to make holders of more than 1 million users' data get annual audits
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China to make holders of more than 1 million users' data get annual audits

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Published August 3, 2023
Updated August 3, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's cyberspace regulator issued on Thursday draft rules requiring service providers that hold data on more than 1 million people to undergo at least one compliance audit a year, another step in efforts to control data and information.

Infrastructure information providers or services that process data of more than one million users must undergo a security review conducted by an agency appointed by the regulator if they are supplying data overseas, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in its draft.

The appointed compliance agency must also evaluate services that own the data of more than 100,000 users, or those with sensitive data of more than 10,000 users, the CAC said.

Services that hold data of fewer than 1 million users must undergo a personal information compliance check at least once every two years, the CAC said.

China has in recent years tightened controls on data and information, especially data and information that flows abroad.

Legislators in April passed a wide-ranging update to anti-espionage legislation, banning the transfer of information related to national security and broadening the definition of spying.

The CAC last year required platform companies with data on more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang, Brenda Goh and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.