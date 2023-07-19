Logo
China to make plans to stabilise growth of 10 sectors, including auto, steel
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks steel wires at a warehouse in Dalian, Liaoning province, China May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
BEIJING : China will formulate plans to stabilise growth in 10 sectors, including auto and steel, Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

China's industrial sectors face difficulties and challenges such as insufficient demand and declining revenues, according to the ministry.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

