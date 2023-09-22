China market regulator issues measures to support private economy -state media
China's market regular has issued a slew of measures to promote the development of the private economy, state media China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday.
China will continue to break down barriers to market access and increase policy support for the private economy, CCTV said, citing 22 measures issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)
