Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China market regulator issues measures to support private economy -state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China market regulator issues measures to support private economy -state media

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China's market regular has issued a slew of measures to promote the development of the private economy, state media China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday.

China will continue to break down barriers to market access and increase policy support for the private economy, CCTV said, citing 22 measures issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.