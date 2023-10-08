Logo
China National Chemical Engineering Co unit in 8.4 billion euro Russian deal
Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
BEIJING : China National Chemical Engineering Co Ltd (CNCEC) said on Sunday a wholly-owned subsidiary signed an 8.4 billion euro (US$8.89 billion) engineering and construction contract for a chemical project in Russia.

The contract, signed by China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven Ltd, involves a chemical complex project related to the production of methanol from natural gas in the Baltic Sea region, said CNCEC, without providing details.

CNCEC's controlling shareholder, China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation Ltd, is ultimately owned by the state.

(US$1 = 0.9446 euros)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

