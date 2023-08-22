Logo
China offers tax incentives for 'innovation' firms' domestic CDR issuance
Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 22, 2023
BEIJING : China's finance ministry on Tuesday announced the temporary offering of tax incentives for "innovation" firms' domestic issuance of Chinese depositary receipts (CDRs).

Investors will be temporarily exempted from individual income tax on the difference in income obtained from the transfer of "innovation" firms' CDRs from Sept. 21 to the end of 2025, according to the announcement.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

