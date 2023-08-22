China offers tax incentives for 'innovation' firms' domestic CDR issuance

BEIJING : China's finance ministry on Tuesday announced the temporary offering of tax incentives for "innovation" firms' domestic issuance of Chinese depositary receipts (CDRs).

Investors will be temporarily exempted from individual income tax on the difference in income obtained from the transfer of "innovation" firms' CDRs from Sept. 21 to the end of 2025, according to the announcement.

