China opposes violence, attacks in Middle East crisis

BEIJING : China is very concerned about the recent escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and is opposed to violence and attacks, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"China opposes actions that escalate conflicts and undermine regional stability. We hope to see an early ceasefire, cessation of war and restoration of peace," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in a response to a query.

Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history when Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more.

"The international community should effectively play its role and work together to cool down the situation," Mao said.

"The only way out of the recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to resume peace talks, implement the two-state solution, push for a comprehensive and proper settlement of the Palestinian issue through political means at an early date, and address the legitimate concerns of all parties."

Separately, the foreign ministry said it was saddened by civilian casualties, and urged Chinese citizens travelling to the area to pay close attention to the local security situation and avoid going out.

The ministry said it had immediately activated the consular protection emergency response to help Chinese citizens and institutions in the Palestinian territories and Israel.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Miral Fahmy)