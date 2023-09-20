Logo
China passes draft regulations for protection of minors on Internet -state media
Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
BEIJING : China's cabinet on Wednesday passed draft regulations for the protection of minors on the internet, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

China will guide and support relevant companies to implement and ensure compliance with the regulations, CCTV said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

