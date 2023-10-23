China plans financial policy conference for next week - Bloomberg News

China plans to convene a key financial policy gathering which takes place once every five years early next week to prevent risks and set medium-term priorities, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

State leaders, regulators and top bankers will gather at the closed-door national financial work conference in Beijing on Oct. 30 and 31, the report said, adding that officials led by President Xi Jinping would focus on resolving financial risks, including the property crisis and the spiraling debt at local government financing vehicles.

China's National Administration of Financial Regulation could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)