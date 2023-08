BEIJING : China's Finance Ministry has arranged for a one-time subsidy fund of 2.4 billion yuan (US$329.67 million) for fertilisers and pesticides for corn and soybeans in key northern areas of the country, state media said.

(US$1 = 7.2800 Chinese yuan renminbi)

