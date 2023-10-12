China proposes blacklist of sources used to train generative AI models
BEIJING : China on Wednesday published a draft of proposed security requirements that Chinese generative artificial intelligence models will have to follow, including a blacklist of sources that cannot be used to train these AI models.
The requirements were published by the National Information Security Standardization Committee, a group that includes officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the police.
(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista. Editing by Jane Merriman)
