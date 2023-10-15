Logo
China to provide more opportunities for foreign companies to promote trade
Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen speaks next to Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at a news conference in Beijing, China March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
BEIJING : China will provide more opportunities for foreign businesses to explore the Chinese market as well as promote trade, vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Sunday.

The government will continue to improve the business environment for foreign companies, Wang said during a meeting with representatives from foreign companies including

Exxon Mobil, BASF, Budweiser, Walmart, Panasonic and IKEA.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

