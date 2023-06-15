Logo
China pushes platform firms to protect consumer, vendor rights
FILE PHOTO: A view of a giant display of stock indexes, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/FILE PHOTO

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
BEIJING : China's market regulator on Thursday announced a five-month campaign that will ensure platform companies optimise their protocols, to protect the rights of consumers and vendors.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said it will supervise and guide platform firms to conduct self-examination, and improve their protocols to overcome a lack of key provisions.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

