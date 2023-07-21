Logo
China ramps up efforts to prevent flooding from heavy rains - Xinhua
China ramps up efforts to prevent flooding from heavy rains - Xinhua

Published July 21, 2023
Updated July 21, 2023
China has activated emergency response to prevent flooding in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and ramped up flood control efforts in the Hai river basin, state-run Xinhua reported on Thursday.

Heavy rains and rain storms of up to 150 millimetres will lash parts of Beijing and Hebei from Thursday to Sunday, while floods are expected to hit the Hai river basin in the coming three days, the agency reported.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has called for all-out efforts to prevent hidden dangers and urged measures such as shutdowns and personnel transfers in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, it said.

The Ministry of Water Resources will take preventive measures for floods in the Hai river basin located in the northern city of Tianjin next to Beijing, Xinhua said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

