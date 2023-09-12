China real estate most likely source of systemic credit event - BofA survey

LONDON : Investors believe Chinese real estate is the most likely source of a global systemic credit event and are at their most pessimistic on China growth prospects in over a year, Bank of America's September fund manager survey on Tuesday showed.

A third of respondents in the survey cited Chinese real estate as the biggest credit event risk, overtaking U.S. and EU commercial real estate at 32per cent.

China growth expectations slumped, with the net percentage of respondents expecting a stronger economy in the next 12 months falling to 0per cent from 78per cent in the February poll. This was lower than a year ago when the when the world's second largest economy was still in the midst of strict anti-covid lockdowns.

(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)