Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China refinery output rises to a record on firmer demand, export margins
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China refinery output rises to a record on firmer demand, export margins

FILE PHOTO: China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)'s Dalian Petrochemical Corp refinery is seen in Dalian, Liaoning province, China January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)'s Dalian Petrochemical Corp refinery is seen in Dalian, Liaoning province, China January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China's oil refinery throughput in August rose to a record, data showed on Friday, as processors in the world's second-largest crude consumer kept run rates high to meet summer travel demand and capitalise on strengthening export margins.

Total refinery throughput was a record 64.69 million metric tons last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed, up 19.6per cent from a year ago.

That is the equivalent of 15.23 million barrels per day (bpd), also a record on a daily basis and up from the 12.64 million bpd processed a year earlier when extensive COVID pandemic restrictions and weak domestic fuel demand led refiners to cut runs.

August throughput was also up from July's 14.87 million bpd.

Year-to-date throughput gained 11.9per cent from a year earlier to 491.4 million tons, or 14.76 million bpd.

Domestic demand for gasoline and kerosene over the August vacation season was a key driver of domestic fuel consumption, with travel levels likely to be have been further boosted by "revenge travel" after the pandemic, analysts said ahead of the data.

Domestic airline capacity by available seats was around 77.5 million in August, up around 17per cent from pre-pandemic levels, according to data from aviation analytics firm OAG.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.