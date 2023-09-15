Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China sanctions Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin over arms sales to Taiwan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China sanctions Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin over arms sales to Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China has decided to apply sanctions against aerospace and defence firm Northrop Grumman Corp and peer Lockheed Martin Corp for providing weapons to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

China urged the United States to cease military liaisons with and stop arming Taiwan, or else the U.S. will be subject to "a resolute and forceful retaliation" by the Chinese side, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Mao named firm Lockheed Martin Corp's branch in Missouri as the prime contractor that was directly involved in an arms sale to Taiwan on Aug. 24 and said Northrop Grumman has repeatedly participated in the sale of weapons to Taiwan.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.