China says allegation of forced labour in Xinjiang an 'enormous lie'
Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
BEIJING : China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the allegation of the forced labour in Xinjiang is an "enormous lie" to smear China, and is the very opposite of the facts.

Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin's comments came after the United States restricted imports from three more Chinese companies on Tuesday in a bid to eliminate goods it says involve the forced labor of Uyghur minorities from the U.S. supply chain.

"The U.S. uses this lie to blacklist to Chinese entities and contain China development," Wang said, adding the country will take measures safeguard legitimate rights of Chinese companies.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

