China says companies remained "rational" in forex settlement and sales transactions in August
Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
BEIJING : China's forex regulator said on Friday companies remained rational in forex settlement and sales transactions in August, after releasing data including last month's foreign exchange settlement and sales by banks.

China's foreign exchange market expectations remained generally stable in August, the regulator said in a statement.

The tightening of monetary policy in major developed economies is nearing its end, and the spillover effects will generally weaken, it added.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Liz Lee; Editing by Alison Williams)

