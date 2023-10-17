China says 'firmly' opposes Kishida's ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine
BEIJING : China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it "firmly" opposes Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, calling it a "negative action."
China has lodged stern representation, the foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news conference.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
