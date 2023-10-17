Logo
China says 'firmly' opposes Kishida's ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine
People release doves during their visit to the Yasukuni Shrine on the 78th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
BEIJING : China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it "firmly" opposes Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, calling it a "negative action."

China has lodged stern representation, the foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news conference.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

