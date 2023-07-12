Logo
China says it does not accept Philippines' 2016 South China Sea arbitration win
Filipino activists gather outside the Chinese consular office to commemorate the anniversary of the Philippines' victory against China in the UN arbitral ruling on the South China Sea, in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Filipino activists hold placards during a gathering to commemorate the anniversary of the Philippines' victory against China in the UN arbitral ruling on the South China Sea outside the Chinese consular office in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Filipino activists commemorate the anniversary of the Philippines' victory against China in the UN arbitral ruling on the South China Sea in a gathering outside the Chinese consular office in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
BEIJING : China does not accept or recognise the Philippines' South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal ruling from 2016, which concluded Beijing's claim to almost the entire South China Sea was groundless, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The Philippines won a landmark arbitration case exactly seven years ago that invalidated China's expansive claims in the South China Sea, where about US$3 trillion worth of sea-borne goods pass every year.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday it

does not accept any claim or action based on the ruling.

"With its ruling, the tribunal violated the principle of state consent, went beyond its authority to hear the case and perverted law," spokesperson Wang Wenbing told a regular news conference.

To celebrate the ruling on its anniversary, the Philippines on Wednesday launched a website containing "official information" about Manila's arbitration victory against Beijing, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

