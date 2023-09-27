China says it opposes US inclusion of Chinese entities in export control list
BEIJING : China resolutely opposes the United States putting some Chinese entities into an export control list and imposing sanctions, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
"The U.S. should immediately correct its wrongdoings and stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and individuals," the ministry added.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...