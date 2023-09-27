Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China says it opposes US inclusion of Chinese entities in export control list
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China says it opposes US inclusion of Chinese entities in export control list

China's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

China's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China resolutely opposes the United States putting some Chinese entities into an export control list and imposing sanctions, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

"The U.S. should immediately correct its wrongdoings and stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and individuals," the ministry added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.