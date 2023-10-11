Logo
China says it is ready to work with EU to enhance mutual trust
FILE PHOTO: European Commission's Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis arrives for a joint press conference following the 10th China-EU High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China September 25, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
BEIJING : China welcomes the Oct. 12-14 visit to the country by the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said it "is favourable for the healthy, stable development of ties (and) serves as good preparation for the next stage of talks.

"China is ready to work with the EU to enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation, overcome interference," Wang added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

