China says it is verifying information on reported Chinese casualties in Israel
Smoke is seen in the sky over Gaza after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from an area near Sderot, southern Israel, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
BEIJING : China is trying to verify and confirm information on reported Chinese nationals killed in conflict in Israel, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesperson, made the remarks in response to a report that two Chinese workers were killed in Sderot near the Gaza border.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

