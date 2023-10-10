China says it is verifying information on reported Chinese casualties in Israel
BEIJING : China is trying to verify and confirm information on reported Chinese nationals killed in conflict in Israel, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesperson, made the remarks in response to a report that two Chinese workers were killed in Sderot near the Gaza border.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
