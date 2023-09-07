Logo
China says it was not invited to join IAEA system to monitor Fukushima water
FILE PHOTO: Seawater transfer pumps, part of the facility for releasing treated radioactive water to sea from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, also known as TEPCO, during a treated water dilution and discharge facility tour for foreign media, in Futaba town, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
BEIJING : China was not invited to take part in the International Atomic Energy Agency's system in which countries can analyse the results of sea water monitoring off Fukushima, where treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear plant is being discharged, its embassy in Japan said on Thursday.

Media reports that China declined to participate in the monitoring system were fake information, the embassy said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

