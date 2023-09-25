China says it will continue to provide for firms from all countries to operate legally in it

BEIJING : China will continue to provide opportunities for all enterprises from all countries to operate legally in China in a market-oriented, legalised business environment, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

The spokesperson was responding to a question regarding European Commission vice executive president Valdis Dombrovskis' comment on China's business environment lacking a level playing field.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)