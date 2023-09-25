Logo
China says it will continue to provide for firms from all countries to operate legally in it
Birds fly past the chimney of a thermal power plant as China's national flag flutters in a suburb in Shanghai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
BEIJING : China will continue to provide opportunities for all enterprises from all countries to operate legally in China in a market-oriented, legalised business environment, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

The spokesperson was responding to a question regarding European Commission vice executive president Valdis Dombrovskis' comment on China's business environment lacking a level playing field.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

