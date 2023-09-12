Logo
China says it is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia
FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
BEIJING : China is willing to share development opportunities and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, China's vice premier Zhang Guoqing was quoted as saying by state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday.

China and Russia have maintained a high level of strategic partnership, with cooperation in various fields gaining momentum, Zhang said when meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Christina Fincher)

