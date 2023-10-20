Logo
China says over 1,000 of its nationals have left Israel amid conflict
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly attack by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip on Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg/File Photo

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
BEIJING : Over 1,000 Chinese nationals have left Israel amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

According to preliminary statistics, the Chinese nationals who have left have either returned to China or gone to a third country, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing.

Mao said 280 Chinese nationals had been stranded in Sderot, a city in southern Israel near Gaza, when the conflict first broke out but all have been evacuated.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Christina Fincher and Kim Coghill)

