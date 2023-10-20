China says Premier Li Qiang will attend Eurasian SCO meeting Oct 24-27

BEIJING : China's Premier Li Qiang will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Heads of Government Council Meeting in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Oct 24-27, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.

A Eurasian security and political group formed in 2001 by Beijing and Moscow, SCO includes India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)