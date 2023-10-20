Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China says Premier Li Qiang will attend Eurasian SCO meeting Oct 24-27
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China says Premier Li Qiang will attend Eurasian SCO meeting Oct 24-27

FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Qiang speaks during the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, 2023. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Qiang speaks during the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, 2023. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's Premier Li Qiang will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Heads of Government Council Meeting in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Oct 24-27, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.

A Eurasian security and political group formed in 2001 by Beijing and Moscow, SCO includes India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.