China says reached consensus with Australia to settle WTO wine, wind tower disputes
FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Australian flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 22, 2023
BEIJING : China has reached a deal with Australia on a "proper settlement" of World Trade Organization disputes over wine and wind towers, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Sunday.

China is willing to work with the Australian side to meet each other halfway through dialogue and consultation, and to jointly promote the stable and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr and Ethan Wang; Editing by Sonali Paul)

