China says to restart satellite network coordination talks with South Korea
SHANGHAI : China and South Korea have agreed to restart satellite network coordination talks, China's industry ministry said on Monday.
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the matter was discussed at a meeting between its radio bureau, and the radio bureau of South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Read more of the latest in
Popular
Content is loading...