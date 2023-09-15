Logo
China Sec Regulator: no "shutting down" of IPOs, refinancing of listed companies
China Sec Regulator: no "shutting down" of IPOs, refinancing of listed companies

A security guard stands outside the headquarters building of China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo

A security guard stands outside the headquarters building of China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
BEIJING : China's securities regulator said on Friday IPO vetting has not been suspended, and there is no "shutting down" of IPO reviews and the refinancing of listed companies.

IPO threshold has not been raised, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

CSRC is studying and formulating an action program for the capital market to serve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, it added.

(Reporting by Ella Cao in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Toby Chopra)

