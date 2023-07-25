Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China securities regulator vows to further open up capital markets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China securities regulator vows to further open up capital markets

A security guard stands outside the headquarters building of China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo

A security guard stands outside the headquarters building of China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo

Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's securities regulator said on Tuesday it will further deepen the reform and opening up of capital markets in the second half of this year.

Its mid-year work meeting came as the country's top leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy.

China will promote the healthy and sustainable development of platform enterprises, as well as maintain stable financing channels for real estate enterprises in capital markets, the China Securities Regulator Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Ethan Wang in Beijing; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.