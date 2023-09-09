Logo
China seeking private investment in major projects -Xinhua
People walk at a park near Beijing's central business area, China August 29, 2017. Picture taken August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/fle photo

Published September 9, 2023
Updated September 9, 2023
BEIJING : China is seeking private investment in 4,894 major projects with total investment of 5.27 trillion yuan (US$717.69 billion), Xinhua news agency said, citing the top state planner.

The projects mainly involve urban construction, highways, ports, agriculture and tourism, the agency quoted the National Development and Reform Commission as saying.

China has in recent weeks unveiled a series of policy measures to aid private businesses after the sector has been bruised by COVID-19 curbs and a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown that targeted industries from technology to property.

Fixed-asset investment by private companies shrank 0.5per cent in the first seven months of the year, bigger than the 0.2per cent decline for the first half.

(US$1 = 7.3430 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Perry)

