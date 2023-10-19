Logo
China seeking quick end to Israel-Hamas conflict - Xi
Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a speech during a reception dinner at the Great Hall of the People ahead of China's National Day in Beijing, China on September 28, 2023. Jade Gao/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly addresses delegates during the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
BEIJING : China wants the Israel-Hamas war to be stopped as soon as possible, President Xi Jingping was quoted by Chinese state media as saying on Thursday, adding Beijing was willing to work with Arab governments for a lasting solution to the conflict.

Xi also said a ceasefire was "imperative" as soon as possible to prevent the conflict from expanding, or spiralling out of control, the state media said.

Xi was speaking after meeting Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who was the only senior delegate from the Middle East to attend China's infrastructure Belt and Road Forum this week.

China supports Egypt's efforts to let in humanitarian aid to Gaza, state media quoted Xi as telling Madbouly. The Chinese president's remarks are among the first he has made about the conflict which erupted after Hamas launched an assault on Israel on Oct. 7, triggering a major military assault on Gaza.

Egypt and the United States agreed on Wednesday to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip "in a sustainable manner" through Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Separately, Xi also said China was willing to work with Egypt to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, agricultural technology, and renewable energy, adding that he will also encourage capable Chinese enterprises to invest there.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill and Miral Fahmy)

