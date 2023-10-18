China Sept industrial output rises 4.5per cent y/y, retail sales beat forecasts

BEIJING : China's industrial output in September grew 4.5per cent from a year earlier, matching the pace in August, as policy support measures start to stabilise some parts of the world's second-largest economy while deflationary pressures remain.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Wednesday surpassed expectations for a 4.3per cent increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, rose 5.5per cent in September, accelerating from a 4.6per cent increase in August. Analysts had expected retail sales to expand 4.9per cent.

Fixed asset investment grew 3.1per cent in the first nine months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, against expectations for a 3.2per cent rise. It grew 3.2per cent in the January-August period.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang, Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)