World

China, Singapore to hasten full resumption of direct flights — China foreign ministry
BEIJING — China and Singapore will accelerate the full resumption of direct flights between the countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday (Aug 11) after a meeting between the countries' ministers.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug 2, 2019. Reuters

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug 2, 2019.

Published August 11, 2023
Updated August 11, 2023
Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who met with Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday, said both countries would closely cooperate in economic and trade, cultural and tourism exchanges.

The two nations will also make preparations for the bilateral cooperation mechanism meeting to be held at the level of vice prime ministers this year, the ministry statement said. REUTERS

