China started patrols around Hainan, Paracel islands on June 8 -state media

BEIJING : Chinese coastal patrol ship Haixun03 started patrolling waters around Hainan Island and Paracel Islands in the South China Sea from June 8, Chinese state media reported on Friday.

The patrol aims to inspect ships in these waters, state broadcaster CCTV said. It will continue for around one month and cover 900 nautical miles.

