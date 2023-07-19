Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China started radiation inspections on Japanese seafood imports - Kyodo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China started radiation inspections on Japanese seafood imports - Kyodo

Sushi rolls are on conveyor belt during a media event a day before the official opening of Kura Sushi's new branch in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

Sushi rolls are on conveyor belt during a media event a day before the official opening of Kura Sushi's new branch in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Chinese customs authorities this month started blanket radiation inspections on seafood imports from Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Japan is set to start releasing more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant this summer, prompting protests from China and other nations.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.