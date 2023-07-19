China started radiation inspections on Japanese seafood imports - Kyodo
TOKYO : Chinese customs authorities this month started blanket radiation inspections on seafood imports from Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.
Japan is set to start releasing more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant this summer, prompting protests from China and other nations.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)
