Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China state asset manager plans US$14 billion emerging industry fund -report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China state asset manager plans US$14 billion emerging industry fund -report

FILE PHOTO: Coins and a banknote of China's yuan are seen in this illustration picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Coins and a banknote of China's yuan are seen in this illustration picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 24, 2023
Updated September 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China Reform Holdings Corp, a Chinese manager of state assets, plans to raise at least 100 billion yuan (US$13.70 billion) for a fund that will invest in emerging industries, the China Business News reported on Sunday.

The fund has already received investment intentions from more than 20 central government-owned enterprises as well as local governments and private investors, and will start operating by the end of this year, the newspaper said.

China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been ramping up investment in emerging and strategic industries such as artificial intelligence, new energy, new materials and biotech as part of Beijing's SOE reforms.

China Reform Holdings was set up in 2021 and tasked with deepening SOE reforms. It managed nearly 860 billion yuan of assets at the end of 2022, according to the company's website.

(US$1 = 7.2980 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.