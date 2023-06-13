Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China state planner rolls out measures to lower costs for firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China state planner rolls out measures to lower costs for firms

FILE PHOTO: People walk on a street in the Beijing's Central Business District (CBD), during the morning rush hour following the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, in Beijing, China, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

FILE PHOTO: People walk on a street in the Beijing's Central Business District (CBD), during the morning rush hour following the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, in Beijing, China, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Published June 13, 2023
Updated June 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's top economic planner on Tuesday released 22 measures on lowering costs for firms this year, including exempting and reducing value-added tax for some firms and lowering loan interest rates.

China will also increase loans to small firms and guide financial institutions to increase their medium- and long-term loan issuance for the manufacturing sector, according to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.