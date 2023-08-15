Logo
China stats bureau sees no deflation risks, plays down property woes
FILE PHOTO: A customer shops for vegetables at a wet market in Beijing, China August 10, 2023. REUTERS/Yew Lun Tian

Published August 15, 2023
Updated August 15, 2023
BEIJING : There is no deflation in China and there will be no deflation in the future, a spokesman of China's statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

China's economic recovery faces challenges, National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press conference in Beijing.

Still, the bureau expects a decline in producer price index to moderate further, according to Fu.

China's consumer sector tipped into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, official data showed.

Fu also said that risks for property developers could be gradually resolved due to policy optimisation.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

